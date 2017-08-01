Uptick in “transactional activity” in Q3 2020 for Dubai real estate

Residential property specialist Chestertons revealed that despite having witnessed a quarterly surge in property sales during Q3 2020, Dubai’s real estate market is expected to face further challenges in both the rental and sales market.



According Chestertons’ Observer: Dubai Residential Report Q3 2020 report, increased sales activity in the third quarter, which rose by 50% Q-on-Q, was largely attributed to boosted demand from Q2.



Developer promotions offered to clear built but unsold inventory, also supported the uptick. Total transaction volume was down 21.7% from Q3 2019.



In Q3 2020, apartment prices dropped by 3.4% Q-on-Q, which was an increased rate of decline from the previous quarter. While villa sales prices witnessed a marginal plunge of 0.2%, with apartment rental rates in the rental market having dipped by 3.6%, and villas by 1.2%



“Dubai witnessed a clear increase in transactional activity during the third quarter, building on a recovery seen during the final month of Q2, following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions,” said Chris Hobden, head of strategic consultancy at Chestertons MENA.



“However, transaction volumes remain lower annually, and we expect both prices and rents to face further downward pressure over the final quarter of 2020. The ongoing economic impact of COVID-19, and a likely reduction in the emirate's population, both key drivers of Dubai residential prices, are set to hamper market performance.”



Compared to Q2 2020, average apartment prices fell by 3.4% indicating a 11.4% year-on-year decline. The largest price declines were reported in Dubai Sports City, with average prices falling by 5.5% Q-on-Q.



Furthermore, Dubai Silicon Oasis was the only other location to see a quarterly fall in average prices above 5%, representing a 5.3% drop.



Communities including Dubai Marina and The Greens, witnessed moderate declines with prices falling by 2.4% and 2.5%, respectively. Average apartment prices in The Views and Business Bay remained better, with both declining by 2.7%.



Sale prices among villas witnessed a more moderate fall of just 0.2% and, on an annual basis, prices fell by 5.8%, with villa prices proving more resilient for the second consecutive quarter.

Among locations witnessing an increase in price, Palm Jumeriah was the only on with a 2.2% rise, while Jumeirah Park saw prices remain steady over Q3, having witnessed a modest decline of 0.7% the previous quarter. Arabian Ranches and The Lakes had quarterly declined at 0.4%, and 0.5%, respectively. The Meadows/ The Springs saw the highest quarterly decline at 2.5%.



“Average villa prices performed comparatively well over the third quarter, with the pace of decline tapered by broader price stability across several locations and, in the case of Palm Jumeirah, an uptick in the average achieved sales price,” Hobden added.



Completed property sales totalled 4,587 units in Q3, compared to 1,902 in Q2, with a rise from 4,084 units in Q3 2019. While off-plan sales totalled 3,262 units in Q3, down from 3,331 in Q3 and 5,943 units in Q3 2019.



In Q3 2020, Town Square saw the highest volume of completed units transfer at 539, followed by Dubai Marina at 304 units.

“While developer incentives played a part in supporting sales, pent up second quarter demand, and delays in the transactional process seen during lockdown, were also significant factors in boosting third quarter figures.



“We expect that Q4 transaction numbers will provide a more reliable indicator of Covid-19’s market impact, and the extent of Dubai’s market recovery,” Hobden concluded.