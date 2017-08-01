800TEK Maintenance Solutions Company partners with E-Movers to provide safe home moving

800TEK Maintenance Solutions Company, a subsidiary of Eltizam Asset Management Group, has announced its strategic new partnership with E-Movers, a market leader in professional moving services, to ensure a safe home moving process during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The collaboration complements 800TEK’s ongoing efforts to ensure the health and safety of building occupants and visitors in the projects it serves as part of the frontline response to the global COVID-19 crisis.

Under the terms of the agreement, which aims to protect the health and welfare of individuals, business owners and employees alike, the two parties will provide end-to-end services to tenants while moving in or moving out of their residence or office. As part of its service delivery protocol, 800TEK ensures that its employees, including the handymen, are fully trained to follow the precautions such as wearing face masks and gloves and practicing social distancing that are necessary throughout the moving procedure. Also, in light of the pandemic, 800TEK will help process the required security clearances if tenants are able to provide a move in/move out permit. The company will conduct virtual meetings if further assessment is needed.

Ala’a Al-Khraisha general manager, 800TEK, said: “We recognise the significance of observing all necessary measures to prevent any form of infection. Our team members are trained and prepared to perform their tasks according to the highest standards of quality and excellence without compromising the safety and health of everyone involved. During this crisis, we understand that tenants are hesitant and worried about pushing through with their plans, but we are going to do our best to assist them while keeping their safety and that of our employees in mind. Cooperation among all parties involved is undoubtedly highly critical during these moments. We are delighted to have E-Movers as our partner in our efforts to help safeguard public health.”

As one of the reputable integrated Maintenance Companies in the UAE, 800TEK offers services to homes, communities among other sectors. One of its services is deep cleaning and sanitation delivered by its staff who underwent an accredited training at the British Institute of Cleaning Science.

800TEK has also undertaken key company-wide procedures since the start of the COVID-19 crisis, which include regular body temperature checks at the security gate; distribution of hand sanitisers and face masks to employees; and the designation of quarantine and isolation wards at staff accommodations in Abu Dhabi, where pandemic-related advisories and guidelines have been posted.

The company has also included a personal hygiene and COVID-19 safety advice in its grooming and etiquette training video created for its employees. COVID-19 testing for all employees is integral to its response to the virus as well.

800TEK is a tech-driven firm that provides households and business owners with tailored home, office and retail maintenance services. It leverages Eltizam’s technology platforms to deliver a wide range of fast, competitively priced and high-quality maintenance solutions to its customer base.