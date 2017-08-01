Abu Dhabi Department of Energy issues tankering regulations for water tanker and wastewater services

The launch is part of the DoE’s pioneering role in regulating the energy and water sector in Abu Dhabi and ensuring security of water supplies.

DoE Undersecretary His Excellency Mohammad bin Jarsh Al Falasi asserted that the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy strives to achieve the directions and visions of the wise leadership to ensure the emirate’s water security, launching a series of policies, laws, and regulations that seek to optimise consumption of the country’s water resources and protect it from wastage.

“The tankering regulations for water and wastewater services constitute an important step towards organising operations in this vital sector and achieving efficiency and quality, all the while complying with the high environmental standards in force in the emirate.

“The regulations also represent a new addition to the DoE’s efforts to strengthen the water sector, enable it to serve various other sectors, improve water transport services, and develop sustainable operational regulations.

“The Tankering Regulations outline the regulatory framework for the tankering of water and wastewater, including defining roles and responsibilities between the responsible entities and tanker operators providing these services.

“The DoE will be working with competent authorities and licensed entities operating in the water sector in the emirate – most notably the distribution companies and Abu Dhabi Sewerage Services Company – and in collaboration with the relevant authorities, in order to implement the Tankering Regulations and ensure that all stakeholders adhere to the new directives, and comply with applicable operational standards.

"This, in turn, helps develop the water sector in accordance with a pragmatic vision that brings progress to all vital economic sectors.”

The regulations cover services of water tankers intended for both drinking and non-drinking water, including desalinated water, recycled water, and groundwater, in addition to wastewater tankers.