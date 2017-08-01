ADM, Musanada finish 98.5% internal infra of Al Shawamekh

Construction
News
Published: 18 October 2020 - 1:15 a.m.

Abu Dhabi Municipality (ADM) and Abu Dhabi General Services Company, Musanada, have completed 98.5% of the internal roads and infrastructure projects for Al Shawamekh at a total cost of $39m (AED143.4m).

The two parties intend to complete all project works in December 2020.

The project aims to enable citizens and owners in Al Shawamekh's basins to start building works with their plots, by providing the necessary infrastructure such as communications, sewage, water and electricity works with electricity transmission stations including connection works to existing networks, as well as developing urban communities and providing all the services that contribute to the development of the region in line with Abu Dhabi Vision 2030.

The two parties are implementing the project in line with the best international standards and aims to raise the standard of life and consolidate the pillars of sustainable development.

For its part, Musanada explained that the project includes the implementation of infrastructure works on a total area of ​​about 352,339m2 for a total of 301 plots of land that include 241 residential plots, seven religious plots, ten parks, three general plots, and three government plots.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Construction News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Five problems facing the broadcast industry, expert
    AirBridgeCargo completes 840-tonne lift in aid of vaccine manufacturing
      New compact radar level instruments defy buildup to deliver reliable measurement
        Deiptii Taurannii explains the Feng Shui and Vastu powers of her favourite design objects
          TIME Hotels bags CSR Label Award for sixth year in a row

            More related galleries

            Pictures: The Bobcat L23 and L28 small articulated loaders
              Awards 2020 shortlist: Interior Design of the Year - Residential
                CID Awards 2020 shortlist: Interior Designer of the Year
                  Pictures: Rosenbauer presents fire service vehicle on a fully electrically powered series chassis
                    CID Awards 2020 shortlist: Interior Design of the Year - Public Sector