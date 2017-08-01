ADM, Musanada finish 98.5% internal infra of Al Shawamekh

Abu Dhabi Municipality (ADM) and Abu Dhabi General Services Company, Musanada, have completed 98.5% of the internal roads and infrastructure projects for Al Shawamekh at a total cost of $39m (AED143.4m).

The two parties intend to complete all project works in December 2020.

The project aims to enable citizens and owners in Al Shawamekh's basins to start building works with their plots, by providing the necessary infrastructure such as communications, sewage, water and electricity works with electricity transmission stations including connection works to existing networks, as well as developing urban communities and providing all the services that contribute to the development of the region in line with Abu Dhabi Vision 2030.

The two parties are implementing the project in line with the best international standards and aims to raise the standard of life and consolidate the pillars of sustainable development.

For its part, Musanada explained that the project includes the implementation of infrastructure works on a total area of ​​about 352,339m2 for a total of 301 plots of land that include 241 residential plots, seven religious plots, ten parks, three general plots, and three government plots.