ADNOC's market cap surges by 40% to $12bn

Published: 18 October 2020 - 9:45 a.m.
ADNOC Distribution’s market cap has surged to $12bn (AED44bn) by the end of September, 2020, a 40% rise compared to its market value on its date of listing in 2017.

The increase in the market capitalisation comes after a significant rise of 23.15% in the value of the company's share, according to the data released by the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), where the company's equities are traded, UAE's state-run news agency Wam reported.

As the company's positive performance persists, the shareholders continue to reap significant dividends that resulted in ratcheting the value of its share deals to $1.53bn (AED5.64bn) over the first nine months of 2020.

In September 2020, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) completed a placement to institutional investors of 1.25 billion shares in ADNOC Distribution, representing 10% of ADNOC Distribution’s total share capital. With the additional 10% placement, valued at $1bn, the company’s free float will increase to 20%, contributing to improved liquidity of ADNOC Distribution shares.

