Alstom delivers SIL4 interlocking system for Egypt railway line

French sustainable mobility firm Alstom has successfully supplied, tested, and put into commercial service it’s SIL4 Electronic Interlocking system solution Smartlock 400GP for the Matai sector in the railway line linking Egypt’s Beni Suef to Asyut.

The project also included the development of buildings, power supply, telecom, and SCADA subsystems, ensuring effective performance and safe operation of railway traffic at train speeds up to 160 km/hour.

Matai is the sixth sector of Beni Suef–Asyut railway line to enter commercial service with Alstom’s interlocking signalling system following the commission of the Mallawi section on 23 July 2020.

It is an extended sector of more than 18km and includes two stations, namely Matai and El-Kofor with 116 track circuits, 10 SLO (Site Local Operation) cabinets, six level crossings, 36-point motors and 79 signals.

With this new milestone, Alstom is putting into service more than 80km of mainline railways in Egypt all operable in contraflow mode.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the head of the signalling system at Egyptian National Railways (ENR), Eng Hussein Rashidy; the Upper Egypt zone manager at ENR, Eng Shaban Mahmoud; the head of the operations department, Eng Ashraf Khalifa; the BSA executive project manager at ENR, Mohamed Magdy; the operations manager at ENR, Eng Mohamed Fawzy; the head of Civil Works, Eng Ahmed Essam; and the Alstom Egypt BSA project director, Luca Pastorino.

Commenting on the project, the managing director of Alstom Egypt, Mohamed Khalil, said: “I am proud of the dedication of our teams who continue to progress with operations despite the current challenging context. They demonstrate their responsibility towards our clients through presenting agility and adaptability in their ways of working.”

Alstom has been present in Egypt for more than 40 years and has engaged and supported railway infrastructure development in the country.

Over these years, Alstom Egypt has employed approximately 420 employees and developed a local talent pool that is now in charge of a Centre of Excellence related to signalling, power supply and depot equipment, which support Alstom’s projects in the Africa-Middle East-Central Asia regions.