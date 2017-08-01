Arabtec adopts Special Resolution to apply for 'an insolvent liquidation'

In a stock market filing dated 14 October 2020, the company said: “The general assembly requested that the board shall not make such an application to the courts until discussing the impact of this outcome with the stakeholders within a period not to exceed 2 months from the date of this meeting.

“The purpose of the period not to exceed two months referenced in the resolution of the general assembly is to enable the company to discuss the impact of the Special Resolution on all of the customers, suppliers, creditors, banks, and all other persons who have dealings with the Company,” the statement added.

Arabtec said that the period will also be used to determine which subsidiaries within the group will be included in the application to the competent court to commence the insolvency proceedings.

Additionally, the contractor, which upon announcing its liquidation left Nasdaq Dubai-listed interior fit-out giant Depa exposed with a debt of $22.3m (AED82m) , said that the appointment of a trustee or liquidator will be at the discretion of the competent court which will consider the application to commence the process under the Federal Bankruptcy Law.

Explaining further about the application to the court, the company said: “As regards the timetable pursuant to which an insolvency and liquidation application will be submitted, we would like to clarify that the Federal Bankruptcy Law requires that the application to the competent court must be accompanied with an extensive number of documents which we are collating.”

Arabtec will submit the application as soon as it is complete as per the law, due to this the company has not set any data for submission.

The company expects to make the application in the two-month period and will disclose to the DFM the intended date of submission of the application to the competent court, in addition to the timeline for the court process as specified in the Federal Bankruptcy Law.