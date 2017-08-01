DB Schenker expands its electric fleet in Europe with 36 new FUSO eCanter vehicles

International logistics service provider DB Schenker and FUSO, a Daimler Trucks brand, are further expanding their pioneering partnership in the field of e-mobility. In the coming months, DB Schenker will bring a total of 36 additional FUSO eCanter vehicles into operation in eleven European countries.

DB Schenker has already been using the FUSO eCanter in Berlin since 2018 delivering packaged goods in the city centre. Since 2019, the company has added further vehicles in Paris, Frankfurt and the Stuttgart area. By intensifying their partnership, DB Schenker will become FUSO's largest electric fleet customer with a total of 41 eCanter vehicles in daily operations.

FUSO is currently producing the 36 new vehicles for DB Schenker at its European plant in Tramagal, Portugal. In the next few weeks, they will be equipped with box bodies and tail lifts from various bodybuilders, thus rendering them ideal for delivering packaged goods. For the German market, for example, the bodies are built by Spier in Steinheim who have already a very good collaboration in place with FUSO and the eCanter. The final handovers of the FUSO eCanter vehicles to DB Schenker will start successively before the end of the year at the various locations of the logistics company.

DB Schenker will use the all-electric light-duty trucks with an output of 129 kW and a payload of up to 3.2 tons for urban short-radius distribution in major European cities such as Oslo, Copenhagen, Madrid, Salzburg, Vienna, Hamburg, Rome and Milan. In total, DB Schenker's electric light-duty trucks deliver almost silently and with zero emissions to customers in inner-city locations in 20 European cities in Germany, Finland, Denmark, UK, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Austria, Spain and Italy. This also means, the FUSO eCanter will be making its market entries in Finland, Austria, Spain and Italy. The 7.49-tonne truck vehicles boast a range of at least 100 kilometers and are thus able to cover the requirements of DB Schenker in inner-city short-radius distribution without problem. The vehicles are charged simply overnight either with alternating current or direct current chargers depending on availability. Charging can be reduced to around 90 minutes if a high-speed charger is used.

The FUSO eCanter is Daimler Trucks' first fully-electric light-duty truck in small-series production. FUSO celebrated the market launch of this commercial vehicle for short-radius distribution in 2017. Since then, the FUSO eCanter has been delivered to numerous customers in Europe, Japan and the USA. Currently, Daimler engineers are continuously collecting data and feedback based on the daily operation of the vehicle, route profiles and charging characteristics together with customers. This information then flows into the ongoing development of the next generation of the FUSO eCanter. Series production of the next-generation FUSO eCanter with improved range and technology is expected in the first half of this decade.