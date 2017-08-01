Dubai Municipality launches system to boost geospatial infra

The first system has been placed in coordination with the Dubai Smart Festival City. To accelerate this, Dubai Municipality signed a MoU with Al Futtaim Group Real Estate in the field of GeoDubai infrastructure.

GeoDubai is a Dubai Municipality-led geospatial initiative that provides services to government, private, semi-government, developmental bodies, federal agencies , as well as startups and students.

The initiative is conceptualised, designed, implemented and managed by the Geographic Information Systems Center (GISC) in Dubai Municipality.

The government authority has displayed an increased interest in furthering the emirate's geospatial infra through several initiatives. Early this year, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Municipality inked a service level agreement to provide enhanced cooperation in the geospatial infrastructure of Dubai. In addition, GISC launched an electronic system called Dubai Here, which provides access to geospatial data and maps of the emirate.

Also, Dubai Municipality recently signed a MoU with the Dubai Economic Development Department (DED) in this regard.