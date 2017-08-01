Emirates Steel products conform with local and global green buildings rating systems

Emirates Steel reports that its products comply with the Leadership Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Green Building rating system, as well as Abu Dhabi ESTIDAMA programme and the Pearl Building Rating System.

The cpmany has obtained Recycled Content Certification (RCC) and the Health Product Declaration (HPD) from SCS Global Services, the USA-based accreditation and audit organisation.

The two new certifications promote Emirates Steel’s position as the first manufacturing company and steel manufacturer in the Middle East to comply with LEED documentation and be verified by the Green Business Certification Inc.

This achievement culminated ES’s commitment to supporting sustainable development, and its endeavours to increase its market share and participation in green building projects, adding a considerable edge over its competitors and bringing value to its products and customer base.

Engineer Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, CEO of Emirates Steel, said: “Emirates Steel is proud of its mandate that places sustainability and innovation at the heart of its technical and operational activities.

"As the first steel manufacturer in the region as well as one of the first 50 companies in the world to be verified for LEED documentation, we are committed to offering our customers leading sustainable, value-added, safe and high-quality products. Through using Emirates Steel products, our customers and developers can effectively meet local (ESTIDAMA) and international (LEED) green building requirements.

“Moreover, we regularly collaborate with world-renowned organisations and undertake sustainability-centric initiatives to ensure our plants run at optimal environmental efficiency. Our green efforts and recognitions also bolster the UAE’s sustainable and environmental commitments and support the government’s vision of diversifying the national economy."

The HPDs provide a framework to report and disclose information about product contents and associated health information, while the EPDs help quantify environmental information on the life cycle of a product, and guide consumers who are environmentally focused when choosing goods or services.