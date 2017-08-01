ENOC Link launches biodiesel for commercial fleets

ENOC Link, the digital mobile fuel delivery service for businesses in the UAE, has is offering bio-diesel fuel (B5, B20 and B100) for commercial fleets. The recent expansion in ENOC Link’s operations makes it the only the only digital mobile fuelling operator in the UAE to offer customers bio-diesel.

Biodiesel is an advanced alternative green fuel, commonly used for diesel engines and has proven to significantly reduce carbon footprint and greenhouse gas emissions. The product, which has been tested and certified in the UAE, is used by many companies in the transport and logistics sector as well as in construction as it also helps improve engine performance.

ENOC Link has deployed multiple dedicated biodiesel delivery trucks with tank capacities varying from 800 to 5,000 litres to serve existing and prospect customers; ensuring that demand for biodiesel can be met. ENOC Link plans to expand the fleet to meet increasing customer demand in the near future.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, group CEO, ENOC, said: “We have seen an increasing interest from business customers opting for cleaner fuel options that will not only reduce emission levels, but enhance operational efficiencies; trends that are in line with the UAE’s Vision 2021 to conserve the envinronment driving infrastructure development. By expanding our operations and through ENOC Link, we are now able to provide our customers with a high-quality bio-diesel. We remain committed to support our customers with their fueling needs while ensuring a diversified fuel mix; aligning with our nation’s goal towards a cleaner and greener environment.”