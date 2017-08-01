Nesma hits 2 million safe man-hours at Jeddah's Al-Jawharah Mall

Nesma Trading, a part of Saudi Arabia’s Nesma Holding has achieved two million safe man-hours without lost time injury (LTI) at the Al Jawharah Mall project in the city of Jeddah.



The contract for the construction of the mall was awarded to Nesma on 1 June 2019 by Mohammad Al-Habib Real Estate and Investment Company.



The scope of work for Nesma Trading covered constructing the skeletal works of the building located in the north side of the city on Al Haramain Expressway.

[[{"fid":"96049","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"Al-Jawharah-Mall-al-habib-real-estate-saudi-arabia1","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":"Al-Jawharah-Mall-al-habib-real-estate-saudi-arabia1"},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"alt":"Al-Jawharah-Mall-al-habib-real-estate-saudi-arabia1","title":"Al-Jawharah-Mall-al-habib-real-estate-saudi-arabia1","height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"}}]]

The mall has a built-up area of 208,000m2 [Image: Mohammad Al-Habib Real Estate and Investment Company]

According to Mohammad Al-Habib Real Estate and Investment Company, thea mall stretches an area spanning 100,000m2, with a built-up area of more than 208,000m2, and is divided into three floors.



The mall features an outdoor boulevard with restaurants and cafes, a public entertainment area, and cinema. Al Jawharah Mall, once open, will also have 2,041 parking bays.



Additionally, upon completion it will also be home to a hypermarket, 132 retail shops, 45 restaurants, food court, theme park entertaining area, and 16 anchor stores.