Nesma hits 2 million safe man-hours at Jeddah's Al-Jawharah Mall

Construction
News
Published: 18 October 2020 - 10:15 a.m.

Nesma Trading, a part of Saudi Arabia’s Nesma Holding has achieved two million safe man-hours without lost time injury (LTI) at the Al Jawharah Mall project in the city of Jeddah.

The contract for the construction of the mall was awarded to Nesma on 1 June 2019 by Mohammad Al-Habib Real Estate and Investment Company.

The scope of work for Nesma Trading covered constructing the skeletal works of the building located in the north side of the city on Al Haramain Expressway.

[[{"fid":"96049","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"Al-Jawharah-Mall-al-habib-real-estate-saudi-arabia1","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":"Al-Jawharah-Mall-al-habib-real-estate-saudi-arabia1"},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"alt":"Al-Jawharah-Mall-al-habib-real-estate-saudi-arabia1","title":"Al-Jawharah-Mall-al-habib-real-estate-saudi-arabia1","height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"}}]]
The mall has a built-up area of 208,000m2 [Image: Mohammad Al-Habib Real Estate and Investment Company]

According to Mohammad Al-Habib Real Estate and Investment Company, thea mall stretches an area spanning 100,000m2, with a built-up area of more than 208,000m2, and is divided into three floors.

The mall features an outdoor boulevard with restaurants and cafes, a public entertainment area, and cinema. Al Jawharah Mall, once open, will also have 2,041 parking bays.

Additionally, upon completion it will also be home to a hypermarket, 132 retail shops, 45 restaurants, food court, theme park entertaining area, and 16 anchor stores.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Construction News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Five problems facing the broadcast industry, expert
    AirBridgeCargo completes 840-tonne lift in aid of vaccine manufacturing
      New compact radar level instruments defy buildup to deliver reliable measurement
        Deiptii Taurannii explains the Feng Shui and Vastu powers of her favourite design objects
          TIME Hotels bags CSR Label Award for sixth year in a row

            More related galleries

            Pictures: The Bobcat L23 and L28 small articulated loaders
              Awards 2020 shortlist: Interior Design of the Year - Residential
                CID Awards 2020 shortlist: Interior Designer of the Year
                  Pictures: Rosenbauer presents fire service vehicle on a fully electrically powered series chassis
                    CID Awards 2020 shortlist: Interior Design of the Year - Public Sector