Oman's Madayn awards $6.7m infra contract to Roadline Company

The agreement signed with Roadline Company pertains to designing and implementing a dual-lane road spanning 1.3km from Al Dasur bridge intersection to the main entrance of Samail Industrial City, in addition to another dual-lane road linking the city with Al Sharqiyah Expressway.

It also includes building box culverts for rainwater drainage and lighting along the road, in addition to designing and developing an 11km-long sewage pipe linking Phase 1 and 2 of Samail Industrial City.

Talking about the under-construction projects within the city, Eng. Dawood bin Salim Al Hadabi, director general of Samail Industrial City said that the total number of operating projects in the city reached 56, and the number of under-construction projects were 49.

Madayn signed another contract with Amazon to provide environment and sustainability solutions within its industrial cities.

Talking about the agreement, Dr. Khamis bin Said Al Muniri, director general of Madayn Industrial Academy, said: “The agreement aims to provide consultations in the field of identifying and measuring air pollution in the industrial cities, and provide scientific solutions to investors to address the environmental impacts resulting from pollution, and consequently ensure the provision of a healthy work environment at these industrial cities.”

“The new investments are required to incorporate this key aspect in their strategic and operational plans, which will eventually enhance their competitiveness.

“In fact, many of the industrial units and projects in Madayn’s industrial cities have begun to realise the significance of sustainability in the industrial sector through preserving the environment and achieving economic returns simultaneously,” added Al Muniri.

The agreements were signed by Hilal bin Hamad Al Hasani, CEO of Madayn, Dr. Ahmed bin Haboush Al Farsi, CEO of Amazon for Environment and Sustainability, and Eng. Khamis bin Salim Al Souli, CEO of Roadline Company.