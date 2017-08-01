Omran Group inspects construction of Muscat's tourism projects

Construction
News
Published: 18 October 2020 - 9:46 a.m.

The Board of Directors of the Oman Tourism Development Company (Omran Group), along with member of the group’s executive management have inspected a number of construction and development projects within its portfolio in the Governorate of Muscat in the presence of the chairman of the group’s Board of Directors, Eng Mohammed bin Salem Al Busaidi.

The officials inspected the waterfront project at Oman’s Port Sultan Qaboos, which is currently being re-evaluated by an investment group in the sultanate, and reviewed the various associated assets in the project.

The process of restructuring the shares of ownership in the project has been completed by transferring all the shares to the Omran Group, and accordingly the ownership of all project assets, including the allocated land, development plans, and completed works, has been transferred to the group's investment portfolio at 100%.

[[{"fid":"96036","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"}}]]

The officials also inspected the Jabal Al Sifah project, which is being developed over an area of 6.2km2 by the Moria Company, through a partnership between Omran Group (30%) and Orascom Development Holding Company (70%).

The project includes a variety of housing units within a freehold system, a 55-key boutique hotel, hospitality facilities, a range of restaurants, and recreational facilities.

In addition, Omran Group’s board of director and executive management team inspected the 2.2km2 Muscat Bay project, which is being developed through an equal partnership between Omran Group (50%) and Eagle Hills (50%).

The project includes a group of luxurious residential units in addition to two five-star hotels that will be managed by the Jumeirah International Group. The first hotel is being developed in the current phase of construction, while the second hotel is planned for a future stage.

[[{"fid":"96037","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"}}]]

During the visits, the officials were briefed about ongoing integrated tourism projects, the facilities completed, and the various construction phases of each project.

The chairman of the Omran Group, Eng Muhammad bin Salem Al Busaidi, said that the group has a wide development and investment portfolio that contributes to strengthening the infrastructure of the tourism sector and attracting foreign direct investment, as these integrated tourism projects constitute important building blocks that support the steady growth of the sector through residential, tourist, and entertainment facilities.

According to the state-run Oman News Agency, Eng Al Busaidi said that these projects added value by creating job opportunities for national cadres and maximised domestic spending to spur the development of the business sector, and small and medium enterprises.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Construction News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Five problems facing the broadcast industry, expert
    AirBridgeCargo completes 840-tonne lift in aid of vaccine manufacturing
      New compact radar level instruments defy buildup to deliver reliable measurement
        Deiptii Taurannii explains the Feng Shui and Vastu powers of her favourite design objects
          TIME Hotels bags CSR Label Award for sixth year in a row

            More related galleries

            Pictures: The Bobcat L23 and L28 small articulated loaders
              Awards 2020 shortlist: Interior Design of the Year - Residential
                CID Awards 2020 shortlist: Interior Designer of the Year
                  Pictures: Rosenbauer presents fire service vehicle on a fully electrically powered series chassis
                    CID Awards 2020 shortlist: Interior Design of the Year - Public Sector