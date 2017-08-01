PICTURES: Al-Ahsa Municipality reveals Al-Aqeer Beach project

The Al-Ahsa Municipality in Saudi Arabia has been implementing projects to develop its beaches as part of the Humanisation Initiatives Projects for Cities that aims to increase the human dimension in the city.



Under the initiative the municipality will implement the standardisation beach project for the Blue Flag Beach within the scope of its development plans at the Al-Aqeer Beach.

The project will be implemented in coordination with the Eastern Region Development Authority, the deputy mayor of projects at Al-Ahsa Municipality, Eng. Hisham Al-Oufi revealed.



He pointed out that the project is located in the eastern part of Al-Aqeer Beach, covering an area spanning 65,000m2.

Upon completion, the project will have a capacity to accommodate more than 3,000 visitors per day. It will be home to entertainment and sports.



The project comes within the directions of the municipality to develop the destination of Al-Aqeer Beach for tourism and to increase the number of visitors.

The standard beach project will be opened for visitors and beachgoers during the second quarter of 2021.