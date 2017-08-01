Sharjah Islamic Affairs opens mosque to 210 worshippers

Published: 18 October 2020 - 10 a.m.

The Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah has inaugurated Al Thamayel residential waqf complex of Sharjah City for humanitarian services, in the emirate's Alateen area.

The mosque spans an area of 215m2 and has a capacity to serve 210 worshippers, Sharjah Government Media Bureau's (SGMB) Sharjah24 reported.

Sharjah Islamic Affairs opens mosque to serve 210 worshippers [Image: Sharjah24]

The mosque facility features a prayer hall and imam housing, offers parking spaces, and other services.

In addition, the mosque serves about 80 residential villas located within the residential complex.

The opening of the mosque comes on the back of the department's efforts to provide an environment of faith for the residents of all suburbs of the emirate.

