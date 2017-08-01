UAE's ILF Consulting Engineers wins Jordan petchem PMC contract

Construction
News
Published: 18 October 2020 - 10:08 a.m.

UAE-based ILF Consulting Engineers has been awarded a key project management consultancy (PMC) services contract for new ammonia tanks by KEMAPCO Arab Fertilizers and Chemicals Industries Company in Jordan.

ILF has been commissioned with the project management, conceptual or tender design for the EPC contract, as well as construction and commissioning supervision.

KEMAPCO’s facilities currently have a production capacity of 175 Kt of potassium nitrate (NOP) fertiliser and nitric acid per year, which covers approximately 8% of the total global NOP demand.

At present, KEMAPCO receives its supply of ammonia from a third-party company via pumps and pipelines.

In order to increase independence from suppliers, the construction of a new ammonia storage tank with a capacity of 20,000 Mt is planned in the economic zone of Aqaba.

The project will consist of a double-walled, cooled ammonia storage tank with loading and unloading facilities and all other related equipment.


