VIDEO: Sharjah Ruler inspects Khorfakkan development projects

Supreme Council Member and the Ruler of Sharjah, HH Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, has officially inaugurated a number of tourist and urban facilities in Khorfakkan; inspected the progress on construction projects; and checked on the conditions of inhabitants in various regions of the emirate to learn about their needs and provide them with the best cultural, tourism, heritage, and social facilities and services.

The Sharjah Ruler unveiled the commemorative plaque at the 11,362m2 Shees Park to mark its official opening and toured the park’s facilities.

Construction and development works for the park – which has a 25m-high artificial waterfall – were completed within eight months.

The park also includes 506m of paths, a playing area, 32 shaded seats, an outdoor theatre that accommodates 70 people, and a barbecue area.

[[{"fid":"96033","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"}}]]

HH Dr Sheikh Sultan was also briefed on plans for the Shees Rest House project located on Khorfakkan Road, which will be implemented in three phases in the northern and southern parts.

The rest will include 60 shops selling honey, fruits, and vegetables. The construction project will also have more than 217 car parking lots. The Shees Rest House will contain nurseries and carpet outlets as well as food trucks.

The Sharjah Ruler then unveiled a commemorative plaque to announce the official opening of the Najd Al Maqsar Village, which was reconstructed and restored as a part of his endeavour to preserve the environment and revive archaeological and historical areas.

The village comprises 13 old houses dating back almost a century, which the people then used as a haven from the torrents.

According to archaeological studies, rocks engraved with drawings of camels and horses dating back to 2,000 years BC were found in the area of Wadi Shai. There is also historical evidence of the exodus of many people from Khorfakkan to Wadi Shai, especially Najd Al Maqsar settlement, during the Medieval Period, at the time of the Portuguese colonisation of the region to seek shelter in its impenetrable mountains.

[[{"fid":"96034","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"}}]]

After being re-equipped with the latest facilities to receive visitors, the village will include 13 hotels in heritage style, a mosque, toilets, barbecue areas, and outdoor sitting areas.

In addition, the upper fortress of the village established nearly 300 years ago on the summit of the mountain, which was part of the defence network of Khorfakkan, will be restored.

The Sharjah Ruler was also briefed about Najd Al Maqsar Oasis and the Rest House projects. He ordered the implementation of self-harvesting farms and facilities for visitors and tourists. He also inspected several other development projects, according to the state-run news agency, Wam.