Emicool joins first Association of District Cooling Operators

Construction
News
Published: 19 October 2020 - 4:45 a.m.
Emicool has become an active member of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy’s first Association of District Cooling Operators, extending full support in raising efficiency of district cooling plants to improve water and electricity consumption in the emirate of Dubai.

“According to industry reports, the global DC Sector is set for growth in the coming years and it becomes vital for government and the utility providers to streamline the process towards greener, more environmentally friendly systems to enhance the efficiency of energy utilization," said Dr. Adib Moubadder, CEO at Emicool.

"Aligning with the government’s strategic objectives, Emicool’s smart solutions and technologically advanced equipment’s will continue to collectively contribute towards facilitating a sustainable process both at the operational and the service level.

"Emicool has extended full support by nominating Nasser Bin Jarsh, Emicool’s Chief Commercial Officer, to support the mission of the DC Association, in line with the Dubai Integrated Energy Strategy (DIES) 2030 & 2050.”

Operation of the ground mounted grid connected PV solar system providing hybrid solar power to plants, located at Emicool’ s facility in DIP 1 and 2 is part of the company’s approach towards enabling cost control benefits through PV installations, enhancing competitiveness and strengthening green commitment.

Its advanced electric vehicle fleet is another green initiative promoting sustainable operations, reducing CO2 emissions by 135.5 tons annually.


