Experts to discuss if the pandemic has pushed FM towards technology adoption

Facilities Management Virtual Conference 2020 will begin with a panel discussion on whether the ongoing pandemic has pushed the FM sector towards more adoption in technology.

In the first panel, which is scheduled to begin at 3:00 pm GST on 26 October 2020, will have expert panellists debating if there has been an immediate need to adopt technology such as IoT (Internet of Things) and AI (Artificial Intelligence) in this region because of the raging pandemic.

In addition, how abreast are FM firms and FM managers in this region in understanding technology in FM and how have other regions fared in adopting new technology, when compared to the GCC region?

The moderator for the event is Sara Momtaz, who is a recognised industry expert in the Facilities & Workplace Management, Property Management & Real Estate and Asset Management field. Renowned and qualified as a Fellow “FIWFM” member of the IWFM UAE Chapter and MEFMA Strategic Committee, Momtaz held senior executive positions with Khidmah (subsidiary of Aldar), QBG Facilities Management Group, Abu Dhabi National Hotels Compass (a joint venture Abu Dhabi National Hotels & Compass Group), Damac Holding and the Al Fara’a Group.

In the first panel, Momtaz will be joined by three experts, one of them being Abdulla Al Wahedi, who is a leading facilities management expert in the region, and has over two decades of experience in facilities management holding a number of high-profile roles including his last role as CEO of Khidmah facilities management.

The other panellists are Gary Reader and Mohannad F Almadhi. Reader is the general manager of ServeU. Reader’s strategy is to drive a key management team in key market sectors such as banking, aviation, residential, leisure and entertainment. He is directly responsible for the overall performance of ServeU and has full authority to make decisions and engage all service expectations.

Almadhi is the managing director of Musanadah FM in Al Khobar, Saudi, with over 20 years’ experience in the property/facility management sector. In 2007 he joined Alturki Group overseeing the family real estate portfolio. In 2010, he initiated with the shareholders to create Musanadah Facility Management where he was appointed MD in 2016.

The Facilities Management Virtual Conference 2020 aims to be the go-to place for the FM fraternity to share notes and ideas that will help and serve the FM community to establish better operational practices.

