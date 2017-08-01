Kobelco relaunches SK17SR-3E mini excavator

Kobelco has relaunched the SK17SR-3E mini excavator with new features and design improvements. The SK17SR-3E’s working environment has been significantly upgraded with a deluxe Grammar-branded reclining seat to improve operator comfort. Wrist rests instead of arm rests have also been integrated to further reduce operator fatigue. All switches inside the cab are back-lit, and LED working lights are installed on the boom as standard for enhanced visibility.

The machine’s zero tail swing (canopy version) or short tail swing (cabin version) provides accessibility when working next to walls or digging close to ditches, and the machine can swing through 180° within a width of just 2m for a small operating footprint.

The SK17SR-3E’s retractable crawlers (990mm) provide additional accessibility on confined job sites and allow the machine to pass through spaces as narrow as 1m wide. When extended (1,320mm), the crawlers offer improved stability during operation.

When it comes to durability, the SK17SR-3E features a forged boom top and bolt-tightened pins and a boom cylinder guard, which protects the cylinder from damage while at work. The machine’s hydraulic hoses are also housed within thick cast-iron swing bracket for additional durability. As part of Kobelco’s commitment to reducing its environmental footprint, the SK17SR-3E is also now Stage V compliant.