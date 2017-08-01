Masar employs scientific and technical treatments to maintain composition and flow of groundwater

Umm Alqura for Development and Construction (UAQ), owner and master developer of the Masar destination in Makkah, has set a new industry benchmark in maintaining the sustainability, flow, and composition of groundwater in the Kingdom by employing the latest scientific and technical treatments.

UAQ said it devoted particular attention to groundwater before implementing infrastructure works for Masar, which features multiple pathways, by taking all geological aspects into consideration in coordination with the Saudi Geological Survey.

The company’s Chief of Studies & Development Department Eng. Waleed Baghanem, explained that UAQ designed a system for transporting groundwater through Al Asher and Al Otaiba valleys.

He noted that the system includes water collection points, layers of cumulative filters, networks of perforated water pipes, and a subsystem for washing the main network to maintain the efficiency of groundwater transport.

UAQ also set up a system for monitoring groundwater flow to track the estimation of water quantities, percentages, and quality during different points in time.

Baghanem added that this system works below and around the project’s infrastructure to ensure a smooth flow of water from the project’s northern borders through the infrastructure facilities all the way to the southern borders of the project until the point of contact with Ibrahim valley.

This system maintains the sustainability, pathways, and composition of the groundwater without disturbing the environmental balance that existed before work commenced on Masar.

The Saudi Geological Survey suggested establishing a rain monitoring system to obtain rainfall data and calculate the amount of rainwater on the roofs of buildings and transport it to underground networks from one side to the other through the infrastructure facilities of Masar.

The plan approved the presence of 4x16-meter water pathways under each building in the project more than three kilometers long.

The contractual documents stipulated full co-operation with the Saudi Geological Survey before starting the project since it determines the structural system for construction foundations.

The center uses advanced digital modeling technologies to obtain an interactive three-dimensional image to identify the interrelation between the project’s foundation and the movement of groundwater in the site to reduce negative hydrogeological effects that may arise and to neutralize the cumulative effect on groundwater sources.