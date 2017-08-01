Tadweer announces results of its pest control operations in Q3 2020

The Pest Control Projects Department at Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center (Tadweer) announced the results of its pest control operations during the third quarter of 2020.

Covering the Emirate’s three regions including Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, the operations aimed to control pests that pose public health risks by treating pest-infested areas and responding to public requests for control services. To ensure the highest environment, health and safety standards throughout the operations, the Center implemented a comprehensive plan to mitigate the potential negative effects of pest control drive, while safeguarding the Emirate’s aesthetic appeal.

To achieve optimal results from its pest control action plan, the Pest Control Projects Department at Tadweer identifies pest-infested areas especially in seasons that see a surge in their proliferation due to changing weather conditions. To ensure the effectiveness of operations, the Center deploys specialized teams that treat infested areas using the latest technologies and the highest international practices. Pesticides approved by the competent authorities in the country including the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment are used to avoid any harm to the environment or public health in the targeted areas.

In Q3 2020, the Pest Control Projects Department at Tadweer made several remarkable results in its efforts to keep pest proliferation under the permitted levels and to ensure public health and safety. The specialized team from the department treated a total of 1,332,515 infested sites across the emirate, including 353,933 sites in Abu Dhabi, 800,884 sites in Al Ain, and 177,698 sites in Al Dhafra.

In addition to responding to public requests for pest control in a timely manner, the department also worked closely with the members of society to promote environmental awareness and prevent pest proliferation and diseases transmission effectively.

In total, the department responded to 21,400 pest control requests from various regions of Abu Dhabi, including 9,910 requests from the residents of Abu Dhabi city, 10,543 requests from Al Ain, and 947 requests from Al Dhafra region.

In the third quarter of 2020, Tadweer received 24,651 requests from the residents of Abu Dhabi including 12,789 requests to control nuisance pests and 6,779 requests to control disease-carrying pests. Tadweer used best-in-class pesticides to ensure effective pest prevention throughout the drive. The department also responded to 3,463 requests to control stray animals, and 1,132 requests to control dangerous pests.

Engineer Mohamed Mahmood Al Marzouqi, Pest Control Projects Director at Tadweer, said: “Tadweer’s continued efforts to systematically monitor and control pest infestation in Abu Dhabi articulates our proactive approach to prevent risks related to the proliferation of pests. Furthermore, we run an intensive public awareness drive through various channels to educate the members of society about the health risks associated with pest infestation, and to ensure their active participation in the prevention of pest proliferation.”

“The pest control team at Tadweer utilizes best-in-class methods and successful global best practices as part of the Center’s consistent efforts to control pest infestation in Abu Dhabi. Furthermore, it promotes the use of pesticides that meet the highest safety and sustainability requirements set by the country to protect human and animal health, and avoid any harm to beneficial insects such as bees and butterflies across all regions of Abu Dhabi.

“Tadweer’s timely response to public pest control requests is an important factor in the success of our operations, as the Center considers the public a key partner in its efforts to prevent pest infestation and provide a clean, healthy, safe and sustainable environment to all,” Al Marzouqi added.

Tadweer is the key government entity responsible for all activities related to the development of waste management services in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, including the collection, transportation, treatment and disposal of waste in a safe, efficient and economical manner. The center is also tasked with carrying out pest control, educating communities about the significance of protecting the environment, and encouraging them to adopt sound environmental habits to drive sustainable development.