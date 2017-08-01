ADQ supports Lulu International’s $1bn expansion into Egypt

Construction
News
Published: 20 October 2020 - 8:30 a.m.

Abu Dhabi’s ADQ – a holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises – has entered into a non-binding agreement with Lulu International Holdings (LIHL) paving the way for an investment supporting LIHL’s $1bn expansion of operations into Egypt.

The agreement was signed by the chief executive officer of ADQ, Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, and the chairman of the Lulu Group, Yusuff Ali.

Under the terms of the agreement, ADQ and LIHL will work to collectively develop up to 30 hypermarkets and 100 express minimarket stores as well as state-of-the-art logistics hubs, distribution and fulfilment centres to strengthen the retailer’s ecommerce business across Egypt.

[[{"fid":"96081","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"}}]]

The expansion is expected to create up to 12,000 jobs, fostering economic and social growth throughout the country.

Commenting on the announcement, Al Suwaidi said: “Our agreement with Lulu International Holdings reflects our wider commitment to investing in Egypt, following the announcement of our joint investment platform with the Sovereign Fund of Egypt late last year.

“The phased roll-out of multiple retail stores would provide significant socio-economic benefits to local communities across the country, as well as bolster the quality and range of products available to Egyptian consumers. We are pleased to be able to give further support to the co-operation that already exists between the UAE and Egypt.”

Yusuff Ali said: “Egypt is a very important growth market for us, and we see great potential for our future business there. Our agreement with ADQ will better position us to continue our rapid expansion of our operations across Egypt.”

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Construction News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Five problems facing the broadcast industry, expert
    AirBridgeCargo completes 840-tonne lift in aid of vaccine manufacturing
      New compact radar level instruments defy buildup to deliver reliable measurement
        Deiptii Taurannii explains the Feng Shui and Vastu powers of her favourite design objects
          TIME Hotels bags CSR Label Award for sixth year in a row

            More related galleries

            Pictures: The Bobcat L23 and L28 small articulated loaders
              Awards 2020 shortlist: Interior Design of the Year - Residential
                CID Awards 2020 shortlist: Interior Designer of the Year
                  Pictures: Rosenbauer presents fire service vehicle on a fully electrically powered series chassis
                    CID Awards 2020 shortlist: Interior Design of the Year - Public Sector