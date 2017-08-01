ADQ supports Lulu International’s $1bn expansion into Egypt

Abu Dhabi’s ADQ – a holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises – has entered into a non-binding agreement with Lulu International Holdings (LIHL) paving the way for an investment supporting LIHL’s $1bn expansion of operations into Egypt.

The agreement was signed by the chief executive officer of ADQ, Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, and the chairman of the Lulu Group, Yusuff Ali.

Under the terms of the agreement, ADQ and LIHL will work to collectively develop up to 30 hypermarkets and 100 express minimarket stores as well as state-of-the-art logistics hubs, distribution and fulfilment centres to strengthen the retailer’s ecommerce business across Egypt.

[[{"fid":"96081","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"}}]]

The expansion is expected to create up to 12,000 jobs, fostering economic and social growth throughout the country.

Commenting on the announcement, Al Suwaidi said: “Our agreement with Lulu International Holdings reflects our wider commitment to investing in Egypt, following the announcement of our joint investment platform with the Sovereign Fund of Egypt late last year.

“The phased roll-out of multiple retail stores would provide significant socio-economic benefits to local communities across the country, as well as bolster the quality and range of products available to Egyptian consumers. We are pleased to be able to give further support to the co-operation that already exists between the UAE and Egypt.”

Yusuff Ali said: “Egypt is a very important growth market for us, and we see great potential for our future business there. Our agreement with ADQ will better position us to continue our rapid expansion of our operations across Egypt.”