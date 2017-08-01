Bee’ah begins operations in Saudi Arabia's Madinah

UAE-headquartered waste management company Bee’ah has launched its operations in the holy city of Al-Madinah Al Munawarrah in Saudi Arabia following an unveiling ceremony in the presence of government representatives.

The ceremony was attended by HE Eng. Fahad Al-Buliheshi, Mayor of Madinah Regional Municipality, and a number of government officials who were welcomed by Bee’ah’s leadership team, including Fahad Shehail, group chief operating officer.

During the event, Shehail introduced and explained Bee'ah’s activities under the three contracts for waste management services in Madinah’s North, West and East regions, which was signed in August 2020.

Through a partnership with Madinah Regional Municipality, Bee’ah services will be conducted for 70% of the city, serving a population of 1.2 million people.

The firm’s goal is to transform Madinah into “a sustainable city of the future” by providing waste collection and transport services along with disinfection and sanitisation of 40,685 waste bins.

Bee’ah will utilise more than 3,000 workers and 488 pieces of heavy equipment and fleet of vehicles including waste collection units, street sweepers and disposal trucks.

Commenting on the commencement of operations in Saudi Arabia, Bee’ah group chairman, HE Salim Bin Mohammed Al Owais, said: “Bee’ah has established itself as the Middle East’s leading waste management and environmental services company, and our reputation has led to Bee’ah’s rapid expansion across the UAE, Egypt and now in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He added: “It is an immense honour to be selected as the waste management partner for Al-Madinah Al-Munawarrah and help Madinah Regional Municipality achieve its zero-waste targets through world-class operations and best practices.”