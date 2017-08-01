Comment: Thinking long-term preserves your asset

The UAE’s property market has always attracted local and foreign investors driven by the quality, variety, competitive nature and robust real-estate legislation. Whether a citizen or an expatriate is looking to own an asset for investment purposes or to live in, the UAE has a thriving property market and plenty to offer.Deciding to purchase an asset is always a big step; hence, one should make sure that his or her hard-earned capital is invested in the right asset to ensure he or she is getting a rewarding return on investment (ROI) in the long run.

In recent years, discussions around property service charges have been prevalent. Some owners are for these charges, while others are against. So, what are service charges?

At the outset, it is important to clarify that service charges are annual recurring fees paid by owners throughout the ownership of an asset. These charges contribute to the maintenance and upkeep of common areas in residential communities where owners are integral stakeholders. The charges are split into two funds, general and reserve fund.

The General Fund is the fund used to pay for the day to day operations and routine maintenance service costs of a community’s common area, which cover costs of facilities management, maintenance, security, parking, housekeeping, concierge services, landscaping, utilities and the day to day operational requirements. These charges could vary from year to year depending on the operational needs of the community and the set contractual obligations.

The other type of fund is the Reserve Fund, and at times referred to as the Sinking Fund. Collected annually from owners, this type of fund allows the owners association to have cash available for long term capital or non-recurrent expenditure used to upkeep and replace an asset’s common area and systems as they age depending on their lifespan. For example, an elevator might need to be replaced after 10 years, a swimming pool might need to be retiled, or an electricity generator may require replacement. A reserve fund study is usually conducted to assess the current condition of an asset and determine how much money should be saved to pay for building assets as they expire in the future. Such fund helps preserve the value of an asset in the long term, in essence protecting the investor’s ROI and attracting new investors as the community is well maintained.

Service charges, both General and Reserve, are typically budgeted by the developer for the first year, but are then set at the beginning of every year by the appointed owners association management company.

This is where professional property management companies or owners’ associations come into play. They are impartial and have the best interest of the community at heart and unite owners under one standardized mode of operation.

In recent years, and in line with the maturing and evolving property market in the UAE, service charges have started to be regulated by relevant authorities in each Emirate as they approve the service charges budgets providing owners with an extra layer of confidence that their money is being invested and spent wisely. Regulators ensure that service charges are transparent, fair and the work is being delivered.

With healthy collections of service charges, owners’ associations ensure that daily operations and required maintenance as well as enhancement works continue to take place, allowing owners and tenants to continue enjoying their community, enhancing the shared living, and ultimately making the investments quite rewarding. Underfunded reserves and non-payment of service charges can have undesirable consequences on the community upkeep and maintenance devaluing the investment returns overall. In other words, minor investments today would translate to both long and short-term gain and ensure a healthy ROI.