Empower awards a set of contracts worth $51million to build it’s new plant in Business Bay

Empower has announced the award of a set of contracts worth $51million for the constructing of it’s fourth district cooling plant in Business Bay, Dubai.

The new plant will have the capacity to deliver 50,000 refrigeration tons (RT) and will be adding up to the total cooling capacity of Empower’s Business Bay project which will be the largest district cooling project in the world with a total capacity of 350,000 RT from six cooling plants upon completion.

The contracts were signed by the company after the completion of shoring work at the site for the plant room. Chilled water production will be starting from the new plant by the third quarter of 2021.

The new district cooling plant in the Business Bay, which is a contemporary financial district of Dubai, packed with corporate high-rises, stylish apartment buildings, and swanky hotels, is part of company’s expansion plans that is being carried out stage by stage in the area to cover the entire Business Bay district and to meet the incremental demand on district cooling services in this dynamic part of Dubai.

“Empower is currently providing district cooling services from it’s three permanent plants in Business Bay with a total cooling capacity of 135,000 refrigeration tons, serving to more than 62% of the total number of buildings in the area," said Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

READ: Emicool joins first Association of District Cooling Operators

"The expansion works that Empower is carrying out in Business Bay reflect the increased demand for district cooling systems, not only in this district, but all over Dubai as well, highlighting company’s advanced infrastructure that contributing to providing efficient and world-class cooling services, and align with the adopted environment-friendly international standards.”

Bin Shafar added that Empower will use advance solutions that leverage artificial intelligence techniques in the operation of the new plant including, Thermal Energy Storage (TES) systems that helps to reduce the load on the state grid and Treated Sewage Effluent (TSE) technology that saves usage of fresh water in district cooling operations.

He said: “Our existing plants in Business Bay, were built according to the US Green Building Standards, and have also obtained the certificates of ‘LEED GOLD’ Standards.

"To maintain the overall attire of the district, a special attention has been given in the architectural design of all the existing plants and also for the upcoming plant, which goes along with the comprehensive architectural development of this area.”

“Dubai’s economic developments have no stoppage and always regain its momentum amidst challenges. Empower’s district cooling infrastructural development plans are implemented in a way that contribute to the economy as well protecting the environment.”