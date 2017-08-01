Empower awards contracts worth $51.7m to build district cooling plant

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), touted as the world's largest district cooling services provider, has awarded contracts worth $51.7m (AED190m) for the construction of its district cooling plant, which is being developed at a total cost of $68m (AED250m).



Located in Business Bay, the plant will be Empower’s fourth in the area and will have the capacity to deliver 50,000 refrigeration tonnes (RT).



The plant will also add up to the total cooling capacity of Empower’s Business Bay project, which upon completion will be the largest district cooling project in the world with a total capacity of 350,000RT from six cooling plants.



The latest contracts were signed following the completion of shoring work at the site for the plant room. Upon completion the plant will commence chilled water production by Q3 2021.

According to Empower, the new plant is part of its expansion plans that is being carried out stage by stage to cover the entire Business Bay district and to meet the soaring demand for district cooling services.



“The expansion works that Empower is carrying out in Business Bay reflect the increased demand for district cooling systems, not only in this district, but all over Dubai as well, highlighting company’s advanced infrastructure that contributing to providing efficient and world-class cooling services, and align with the adopted environment-friendly international standards,” said Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.



Bin Shafar added: “Empower is currently providing district cooling services from its three permanent plants in Business Bay with a total cooling capacity of 135,000RT, serving to more than 62% of the total number of buildings in the area.”



The CEO highlighted that Empower will use advance solutions that leverage artificial intelligence (AI) techniques in the operation of the new plant including, Thermal Energy Storage (TES) systems that helps to reduce the load on the state grid and Treated Sewage Effluent (TSE) technology that saves usage of fresh water in district cooling operations.



He stressed that Empower’s existing plants in Business Bay, were built according to the US Green Building Standards, and have obtained the ‘LEED GOLD’ Standards certificates.



“To maintain the overall attire of the district, a special attention has been given in the architectural design of all the existing plants and also for the upcoming plant, which goes along with the comprehensive architectural development of this area.”



“Empower’s district cooling infrastructural development plans are implemented in a way that contribute to the economy as well protecting the environment,” Bin Shafar concluded.

