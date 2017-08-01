Infra work for Phase 1 of Dubai Maritime City 70% complete

Road and infrastructure works within Phase 1 of the residential and commercial development at Dubai Maritime City, the world's first purpose-build maritime centre, has reached 70% completion, DP World announced.

The road and infra works have been carried out at a cost of $38.1m (AED140m). The project is slated for completion in Q1 2021, Dubai Media Office reported.

[[{"fid":"96087","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"},"link_text":null}]]

[Infographic source: Dubai Media Office]

The Infrastructure Phase 1 integrates Dubai Maritime City with the Mina Rashid area that includes Marina views, Marina Cubes, Marinas, and other commercial and residential facilities.

Works for phase 1 spanned over 18 months, recording 3,636 man days and 562,020 safe man hours. Phase 1 covered an area of 60,000m2.

Additional features completed in this area include road infrastructure, illumination and other elements.

Other works that were advanced during this period include the completion of approximately 90% of deep sewerage and drainage services, and around 80% progress on the potable water, fire, irrigation and telecom networks. Work areas currently under execution include the main pump stations, water storage and discharge points.

Speaking about the project progress, DP World's group chairman and chief executive officer, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, said: “The completion of 70% of Phase I of the residential and commercial development as scheduled is a matter of pride for all of those who have worked on this important project at Dubai Maritime City. Teams have been able to execute their tasks in a timely manner despite the unprecedented challenges associated with COVID-19 restrictions and precautions”.

Bin Sulayem added: “The efforts made on the project have assured the overall Phase I completion by Q1, 2021, delivering all major and minor infrastructure expected from a modern and sustainable community which will provide users and sub-developers with the optimal environment and lifestyle. We look forward to Dubai Maritime City's continued success and contribution to the economy”.

The development aims to cement Dubai Maritime City's status as a leading maritime services provider. The milestone relates to the completion of all underground services on Sheikh Rashid Road, one of the project’s main arteries providing access to the sub-developers’ plots located alongside the seaside corniche area.

While its primary focus is corporate maritime, Dubai Maritime City's mixed-use environment covers every aspect of industrial, commercial and leisure requirements for the maritime fraternity.

This phase will be followed by Phase 2 for the Industrial Precinct, in 2023; and Phase 3 and Phase 4 for the Commercial Precinct.