Liebherr's R 940 Demolition crawler excavator replaces R 944 C model

As a successor to the Liebherr R 944 C, the R 940 Demolition complements the product range, which already includes the R 950 Demolition and the R 960 Demolition.

The Liebherr engine, which complies with exhaust emissions standard Stage V, reaches an output of 200 kW, features a diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC), SCR system, particulate filter and does not have an EGR valve, thus ensuring lower fuel consumption and higher productivity. This machine is also available in a Tier 4 Final version, as well as for less regulated markets with a corresponding engine.

The Liebherr Demolition Control System shows the driver the position of the demolition tool, thus guaranteeing the stability of the excavator. In this way, it was possible to reduce to a minimum the probability of an operating error that could impair the stability of the machine. With the active safety components of the LDC, the driver has real time information in his field of vision on the tilt angle of the machine and the tool position. If a critical value is exceeded, the LDC automatically triggers electronic range information. The safety system informs the driver about every movement of the equipment which could impact the stability of the excavator.

A 30°-tiltable cab ensures an optimal view of the working area. The hydraulically adjustable undercarriage with variable track gauge facilitates transport and the counterweight can be removed.

A cab air filtration system for a healthy work environment and a spray system for reducing dust in the working area are available as optional equipment for the R 940 Demolition crawler excavator. The machine can also be equipped with an air compressor for cleaning the radiator and cab.