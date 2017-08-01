Oman grants non-Omanis Usufruct Rights to buy residential units

Oman’s Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning has issued a decision granting non-Omanis usufruct rights to own limited lands and properties within multistorey buildings dedicated to commercial and residential purposes at some sites in the Governorate of Muscat.



The decision came after an ‘exhaustive study’ was conducted by the ministry in cooperation with the departments concerned with a view to activating the real estate market and upgrading its performance rates within the framework of the government’s plan to enhance economic diversification and attract foreign capitals.



The ministry explained that the new decision coincides with the launch of investment incentivising projects in the real estate sector, as well as its related activities to achieve sustainable development.



According to the state-run Oman News Agency, the decision has been an extension of other ministerial decisions, including the system of property ownership in integrate tourism complexes and GCC citizens’ ownership of properties outside restricted areas.



The approach is one of various economic diversification mechanisms aimed at supporting the Sultanate’s financial position by recycling funds of residents locally. It targets the collection of 8% of unit price, which will boost the state’s revenues from this sector.



Further to the decision the ministry will announce steps to be taken towards selling residential units to non-Omanis — under usufruct terms — and deadlines for receiving applications of license to ensure commitment to financial ceiling and percentages for sale.



According to the decision, the percentage of sale should not exceed 40% of the units in multistorey commercial plus residential buildings or 20% of a single nationality.



Additionally, the decision refrains the ownership of more than one owner from each nationality in each building. The rest of properties will be floated for purchase by citizens.



The Directorate-General of Real Estate Planning will oversee the issuance of licenses during the forthcoming period.



The Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning has liaised with departments for the selection of sites where the new decision will be applied. The sites offered for usufruct are selected in certain locations under specific terms and regulations.



These sites include in the Wilayat of Bausher, Phases 1, 2 and 3, Al Khuwair Phase 2, Watteyah Phase 2, Ghala Heights Phase 1 and 2, Misfat area Phase 2.



In the Wilayat of A’Seeb, Al Mawaleh Al Janoubia, Phase 5, Al Khoudh Phase 2, and Al Maabailah Al Janoubia Phase 7; and in the Wilayat of Al Amerat Phase 1 of Al Hashia, Phase 1 of Al Mahaj, and Phase 2, 3, 4 and 5 of Madinat Al Nahdha.



The ministry added that the concerned departments will follow up with owners of residential and commercial units in Muscat, with owners to set up ‘landlord societies’ to supervise the buildings.