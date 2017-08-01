Oman Transport Ministry reviews Phase 2 of A’Sharqiyah Expressway

The Sultanate’s Minister of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology, Eng. Said bin Hamoud al-Ma’awali has inspected Part 2 of Phase 2 of the A’Sharqiyah Expressway Project, during a visit to the port city of Sur in Oman.

As part of his tour, Eng. Al-Ma’awal, also visited the proposed the port site for Sur Industrial City.

The minister was briefed on the 40km remaining part of the project, which is located between the wilayats of Al Kamil and Al Wafi and Sur. The briefings also included details on the work progress, action plan, the reasons for construction delay, and the time frame of the project.

According to the state-run Oman News Agency, the ministry has opened 206km of the road, out of the total length of the project, which is 246km

Further during his visit to Sur, the minister toured the Sur Industrial City to view the location of the proposed port project.

The minister was briefed by specialists from the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) on the location and components of the proposed port and its associating services. Hilal bin Hamad al-Hassani, CEO of Madayn accompanied the minister during the visit.