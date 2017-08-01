Oman Transport Ministry reviews Phase 2 of A’Sharqiyah Expressway

Construction
News
Published: 20 October 2020 - 9 a.m.

The Sultanate’s Minister of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology, Eng. Said bin Hamoud al-Ma’awali has inspected Part 2 of Phase 2 of the A’Sharqiyah Expressway Project, during a visit to the port city of Sur in Oman.

As part of his tour, Eng. Al-Ma’awal, also visited the proposed the port site for Sur Industrial City.

[[{"fid":"96078","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"Oman-A’Sharqiyah-Expressway-Project","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":"Oman-A’Sharqiyah-Expressway-Project"},"type":"media","attributes":{"alt":"Oman-A’Sharqiyah-Expressway-Project","title":"Oman-A’Sharqiyah-Expressway-Project","height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"},"link_text":null}]]

The minister was briefed on the 40km remaining part of the project, which is located between the wilayats of Al Kamil and Al Wafi and Sur. The briefings also included details on the work progress, action plan, the reasons for construction delay, and the time frame of the project.

[[{"fid":"96079","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"Oman-A’Sharqiyah-Expressway-Project","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":"Oman-A’Sharqiyah-Expressway-Project"},"type":"media","attributes":{"alt":"Oman-A’Sharqiyah-Expressway-Project","title":"Oman-A’Sharqiyah-Expressway-Project","height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"},"link_text":null}]]

According to the state-run Oman News Agency, the ministry has opened 206km of the road, out of the total length of the project, which is 246km
Further during his visit to Sur, the minister toured the Sur Industrial City to view the location of the proposed port project.

[[{"fid":"96080","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"Oman-A’Sharqiyah-Expressway-Project","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":"Oman-A’Sharqiyah-Expressway-Project"},"type":"media","attributes":{"alt":"Oman-A’Sharqiyah-Expressway-Project","title":"Oman-A’Sharqiyah-Expressway-Project","height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"},"link_text":null}]]

The minister was briefed by specialists from the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) on the location and components of the proposed port and its associating services. Hilal bin Hamad al-Hassani, CEO of Madayn accompanied the minister during the visit.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Construction News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Five problems facing the broadcast industry, expert
    AirBridgeCargo completes 840-tonne lift in aid of vaccine manufacturing
      New compact radar level instruments defy buildup to deliver reliable measurement
        Deiptii Taurannii explains the Feng Shui and Vastu powers of her favourite design objects
          TIME Hotels bags CSR Label Award for sixth year in a row

            More related galleries

            Pictures: The Bobcat L23 and L28 small articulated loaders
              Awards 2020 shortlist: Interior Design of the Year - Residential
                CID Awards 2020 shortlist: Interior Designer of the Year
                  Pictures: Rosenbauer presents fire service vehicle on a fully electrically powered series chassis
                    CID Awards 2020 shortlist: Interior Design of the Year - Public Sector