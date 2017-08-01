PHOTOS: Sharjah ruler opens Khorfakkan heritage projects

After unveiling the curtain to mark the official opening, HH Dr Sheikh Sultan toured the corridors of the building and was briefed on the most prominent features in the building, including facilities, departments and services, UAE's state-run news agency Wam reported.

[[{"fid":"96092","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"}}]]

Sharjah Ruler opens Khorfakkan Literary Council, Poetry House [Images: Wam]

The council is the most recent cultural edifice in support of the cultural and literary movement in Khorfakkan city, and a continuation of the cultural vision of the Ruler of Sharjah.

[[{"fid":"96093","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"}}]]

Sharjah Ruler opens Khorfakkan Literary Council, Poetry House [Images: Wam]

The building is designed in a local style, and is located on two floors with an area of 950m2, includes several facilities, a theater that can accommodate 112 spectators, a poets council which accommodates 52 people, and a library that includes addresses on various topics in addition to administrative offices.

[[{"fid":"96096","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"}}]]

Sharjah Ruler opens Khorfakkan Literary Council, Poetry House [Images: Wam]

HH Dr Sheikh Sultan visited the heritage area in Khorfakkan, where he opened the Poetry House and toured the halls of the heritage building. He also inaugurated the Poetry Centre, inspecting the centre's facilities and departments, and the cultural activities that the centre will offer to enhance the cultural and literary aspect of Khorfakkan.

[[{"fid":"96097","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"}}]]

Sharjah ruler inaugurates heritage area in Khorfakkan [Images: Wam]

In addition, the ruler recently inspected the 700m long and 5m wide Al Wadi Water Canal at the newly-inaugurated Khorfakkan Heritage Area project. The canal is one of the most prominent tourist facilities and recreational activities, providing visitors with the opportunity to explore the area of Al Wadi Water Canal, which is connected to the sea at Khorfakkan beach.

[[{"fid":"96099","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"}}]]

Sharjah ruler inspected the 700m long and 5m wide Al Wadi Water Canal at Khorfakkan Heritage Area project [Images: Wam]

In addition, HH Dr Sheikh Sultan also inspected Al-Rayaheen motel, which includes a group of old houses in the heritage area that are to be restored, while preserving their archaeological features.

[[{"fid":"96100","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"}}]]

Sharjah ruler inaugurates heritage area in Khorfakkan [Images: Wam]

Furthermore, he was briefed on the upcoming stages of opening the hostel, the proposed designs, and the most prominent services that will be provided to guests, including the temporary housing that reflects the ancient heritage, as well as a group of cultural stores.

During the tour, HH Dr Sheikh Sultan viewed Bait Al Shabab, which represents one of the old houses in the heritage area, dating back to the 1950s. He then toured the old market of Khorfakkan, known as the Eastern Market, which has been restored and is composed of many shops and various commercial activities, to become an attractive tourism and entertainment destination for visitors and residents of Khorfakkan.