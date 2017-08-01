Provis breast cancer awareness campaign encourages early detection and support

Published: 20 October 2020 - 5 a.m.

Estate Management company Provis has launched a comprehensive community campaign to raise awareness around Breast Cancer and underscore the importance of early detection in saving lives. The multi-faceted campaign runs across Provis-managed communities and will continue throughout the Breast Cancer Awareness Month (October), both virtually and physically, and includes awareness sessions, free screenings, motivational talks from survivors and call for donation to support the cause.

As part of the campaign, Provis has teamed up with Burjeel Hospital to offer residents living in Provis-managed communities complimentary breast cancer screenings. A survivor and advocate of breast cancer will also lead virtual motivational webinars as part of the Provis Talks live series on the company’s Facebook page.

Moreover, Provis is encouraging residents living across its communities to donate through SMS to the non-profit organisation Al Jalila Foundation to support cancer research and back patients in need of extra care. The company is also organising a number of engagement activities around Breast Cancer Awareness in communities’ clubhouses.
“We all know someone who has been directly or indirectly impacted by this disease and we share a responsibility to increase awareness about the importance of early breast cancer detection and diagnosis,” said Dana Awad, executive director at Provis. “There are currently over 15,000 residents living in Provis-managed communities where we are conducting our campaign. Through a series of activities in October, we hope to make a difference in the communities we manage and encourage more people to support this critical cause, as together, we can save lives.”

