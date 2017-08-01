Rosenbauer presents fire service vehicle on a fully electrically powered series chassis

The new logistics vehicle from Rosenbauer combines a highly flexible body concept with a new electric chassis. It is the first fire engine on a fully electrically powered series chassis, the Volvo FL Electric. The FL series came onto the market in 1985, is now being built in the third generation and in the version up to 16-t gross vehicle weight it is mainly used in local distribution traffic. The chassis has also been available with an electric drive since last year and Rosenbauer is the first fire service outfitter in the world to be able to implement an emergency vehicle on it.

The drive train of the new logistics vehicle consists of a compact electric motor and a 2-speed gearbox, the first gear of which allows starting with maximum torque (425 Nm) even on steep terrain. The output of the electric motor is 165 kW (continuous output) and reaches a peak of up to 200 kW. The motor also acts as a generator, converting the kinetic energy that is normally lost when braking into electrical energy and feeding it back to the traction batteries. Up to six 600 V batteries (lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt accumulators) with a capacity of 50 kWh each can be installed in the chassis and provide a range of around 300 km. They are charged either via the on-board chargers with alternating current or at external direct current charging stations.

The Rosenbauer logistics vehicle has four batteries on board, which provide sufficient energy for an average logistics operation with arrival and departure, incident lighting (flashing lights, ambient lighting, LED interior lighting) as well as the electrical supply of radios, laptops, hand lamps, chargers, etc. The vehicle has a Rosenbauer CAN bus system, the entire lighting, the reversing camera and the rear microphone can be switched via a 10 “display built into the centre console of the driver's cab. Sockets are installed both in the driver's cab and in several places in the body.

The fire-fighting structure consists of three parts, a workshop room with a work surface, two equipment rooms and a spacious logistics or loading area. The lightweight structure is made of aluminium sandwich panels with reinforcement inserts and is 2.1 meters high (interior light) and can be walked upright over the entire length. The workshop room is accessed via a door with an extendable staircase on the right-hand side of the vehicle. The equipment compartments are closed with roller shutters, the equipment deep compartments with flaps which, when open, serve as step flaps. The complete range of the Rosenbauer Comfort modular system with pull-outs, drawers, revolving compartments, etc. is available for safe storage and optimized removal of the equipment held in the equipment rooms. Two shelves are installed in the logistics room and four standard roll containers are transported, which are secured with a lock using a special rail system. Loading and unloading take place via a tail lift with a load capacity of 1,500 kg.

There is space for up to six roll containers in the rear cargo area of the fully electrically operated vehicle, which due to the flexible construction concept can be manufactured not only in the present configuration, but also with a different room layout and equipment. Depending on the requirements of the fire brigade, a wide variety of logistics concepts can be implemented and, for example, equipment trolleys, as standardized in Germany, can be implemented.

Just like the vehicle itself, the roll cages (RTE RC profiles) are a completely new development from Rosenbauer. They consist of a robust and stable frame construction made of anodized aluminium profiles connected with corner connectors and can be loaded up to a total weight of 700 kg. Depending on the transport purpose, they are available in a plateau and frame construction, with a cover plate and shelves, other accessories (forklift runners, crane eyes, towing eyes, straight-line stop, LED lighting) and two or four braked castors. It is operated using a single handle bar that only needs to be pushed down slightly to move the container. If the handle is released again, the brakes are automatically activated and the container stops (dead man's brake).

Basically, the roll containers can be loaded individually, but they are also available in fully assembled functional units: grid box, suction point (with portable pump, suction hoses and accessories), power / light (with power generator, distributor and LED floodlights), firefighting (for pressure hoses, jet pipes and powder extinguisher) or water damage (with submersible pumps and associated equipment), to name just a few of the numerous variants.