Sheikh Hamdan inaugurates Al-Ghubaiba bus stations

Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, recently inaugurated a set of new generation public bus stations at Al-Ghubaiba Bus Station.

HH Sheikh Hamdan was briefed by Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), HE Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer on the Al-Ghubaiba Bus Station’s uniquely integrated multi-modal transport services connecting with the metro, public buses, marine transport and taxis.

Displaying modern engineering design, the bus stations at Al-Ghubaiba are integrated with multi mass transit means including the metro, marine transport and taxis.

The station, which spans an area of 2,452m2 in total, hosts office spaces, customer service areas, retail outlets and restaurants in addition to 50 slots for buses and 48 slots for vehicles. It has a stand for 34 taxis and 60 docking stations for bicycles. The station can handle up to 15,000 passengers per day with an estimated number of 10,500 passengers per day.

HH Sheikh Hamdan toured the facilities, which include six buildings that offer innovative state-of-the-art public transport solutions. The design of the buildings is environmentally sustainable and meets the needs of People of Determination, Dubai Media Office reported.

HH Sheikh Hamdan also reviewed the e-scooter service as well as projects and initiatives of RTA to improve public bus services, bus stations to serve Expo 2020 Dubai visitors and initiatives focused on flexible mobility and shared transport. RTA's plan to upgrade a host of bus stations in order to better serve Expo 2020 Dubai visitors features construction works at 17 stations/stops in places like Al-Ghubaiba, Al Jafiliya and the Union Stations and the bus station serving Etisalat Metro Station.

The RTA plan encompasses the deployment of 614 buses and the opening of 23 bus routes and six temporary stops for serving Expo visitors. Two of the six temporary bus stops are located in Dubai Silicon Oasis and the International City. The other four are in the Dubai Maritime City, Palm Jumeirah, Business Bay 1, and Al-Meydan. These projects complement RTA’s efforts to upgrade the public transport infrastructure to encourage people to use them in their daily commute.

In addition, HH Sheikh Hamdan reviewed an initiative to support youth projects as part of which RTA will offer two free spaces to small enterprises managed by UAE nationals in collaboration with Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for SME Development. He also reviewed the indicators and operational results across the public bus network which comprises of 1,758 buses, 21 stations, and 167 routes serving 157 million riders per annum.

HH Sheikh Hamdan was also briefed about RTA’s initiatives to promote transport pooling to ease the movement of riders to their final destinations (last-mile).

Lastly, HH Sheikh Hamdan reviewed RTA’s Cycling Tracks Plan 2021, which encompasses the construction of cycling lanes extending 88km across eight districts. Priority has been given to the construction of tracks in three districts, extending a total of 31km. The first, which is 16km in length, and extends from Jumeirah Beach, parallel to the existing pedestrian track, passes along Al-Sufouh Street before linking with the existing cycling track at the King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud Street.

The second track, which is 7km long runs from the Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard to the cycling track on Jumeirah Street in the DIFC district and the 2nd of Dec Street. The third track is 8km long and links cycling tracks at Al-Khawaneej and Al-Warqaa through the Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan St and Tripoli Street.

Speaking about the RTA's Cycling Tracks Plan 2021, HE Al Tayer, said: “Until the commencement of 2020, RTA constructed cycling tracks extending 425km and intends to extend them further to as much as 647km by 2025. This massive infrastructure project realises the vision of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to bring happiness to people and switch to a sustainable transport model characterised by minimal pollution to the environment.

The project is also aligned with the directives of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to make Dubai a bicycle-friendly city that encourages people to practise cycling as a sport. It also forms part of the Dubai Vision 2021, which aims to strengthen the emirate’s position as the world’s most preferred and safest place to live, work and visit."