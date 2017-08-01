TRSDC gets 14-seater helicopter for worker emergency medical services

Saudi Arabia's The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC), the developer of the 28,000km2 The Red Sea Project, has awarded contract to The Helicopter Company (THC) for a helicopter and associated operating services.

As part of the contract, THC will provide one 14-passenger AW139 helicopter, crew, and maintenance technicians in addition to helicopter flight services during daylight hours for emergency medical services (EMS) and operational requirements at the gigaproject’s site on the west coast of Saudi Arabia.



Under the terms of the contract, THC will work closely with TRSDC’s recently appointed medical services provider International SOS–Al Rushaid (ISOS). ISOS was appointed to provide medical crew when necessary and medical equipment, including oxygen bottles for carriage on the helicopter, which will be shared from the operational base with THC at TRSDC’s Construction Village near Umluj, approximately 145km north-west of Yanbu.

Commenting on the contract award, Pagano said: “We’re very pleased to award this contract to The Helicopter Company, the Kingdom's first commercial helicopter operator.”



“This will give us much-needed aerial support for our staff and construction workers over the vast and remote area of our site. The welfare of our workers is vital to us and this partnership will ensure we are able to respond with speed to medical emergencies, in addition to making us more operationally efficient.”



TRSDC is expected to have up to 30,000 workers in multiple locations over a 1,000km2 development area at the peak of construction activity. With the inclusion of the helicopter services, the developer will be able to rapidly respond to medical emergencies, as part of its worker welfare programme.

Under the contract, THC will provide and maintain an Aerolite three-stretcher kit for the transport of up to three patients on stretchers and stowage of up to four oxygen bottles. The stretcher kit connects to the helicopter’s power supply and contains various electrical outlets to connect different types of medical devices.



Talking about its involvement in The Red Sea Project, Arnaud Martinez, CEO of THC, said: “Today marks the beginning of our fruitful partnership with The Red Sea Development Company and we are proud to be involved in the advancement of a gigaproject of the scale and breadth of The Red Sea Project.”



“The AW139 is one of the most reliable multipurpose helicopters on a global scale. THC is committed to always providing its clients with exceptional air transport solutions with the latest technology and highest international safety standards.”

The announcement comes days after THC signed an agreement to buy 10 Airbus H125 helicopters to grow its fleet, increase access to domestic tourism destinations, and provide services including filming, banner-towing, and aerial surveying.



THC was established in 2019 by the Crown Prince HRH Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud-led Public Investment Fund (PIF), the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, to meet the growing demand for luxury tourism and air travel services.



Located between the towns of AlWajh and Umluj on the west coast of Saudi Arabia, The Red Sea Project is on-track to welcome its first visitors by the end of 2022.

Phase 1 of the development will include 16 luxury hotels offering 3,000 rooms across five islands and two inland resorts. It will also include a marina, entertainment facilities, an airport, and the necessary supporting logistics and utilities infrastructure.



Work is well underway at the destination with the development of key supporting infrastructure and accommodation for the current 4,000-strong workforce and company employees deployed to manage construction.



Upon completion in 2030, the destination will deliver up to 8,000 hotel rooms across 22 islands and six inland sites.