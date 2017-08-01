United Foods Company to enhance sustainability efforts with 2MW solar power plant

Construction
News
Published: 20 October 2020 - 2 a.m.

United Foods Company has awarded a new large scale solar power project to Yellow Door Energy, a UAE-based sustainable energy provider for businesses.

The contract covers the establishment of a cutting-edge rooftop solar power plant to supply power for United Foods Edible Oil and Fats factory in Jebel Ali Industrial Area in Dubai.

The project aims to ultimately reduce carbon emissions by 1400 tonnes as part of United Foods' sustainability strategy.

To achieve this goal, the 2,000 kilowatt-peak rooftop solar plant is expected to generate 3.3 million kilowatt-hours of clean energy in its first year of operation.

The plant, which will cover the entire area of the factory’s roof in Jebel Ali, will include over 4,400 solar panels, and will provide almost half of the factory’s energy consumption needs.

READ: Masar employs scientific and technical treatments to maintain composition and flow of groundwater

Fethi Khiari, CEO of United Foods, said: “The Solar Agreement is a true milestone in achieving our sustainability goals, in line with the UAE sustainability strategies. We are committed to building a better future for the next generations, by investing in sustainability and leading the way into an environmentally-conscious future.”

Rory McCarthy, Chief Commercial Officer of Yellow Door Energy, said: “We are proud to support United Foods’ sustainability leadership through the development of this solar plant.

"We encourage businesses in the Jebel Ali Industrial Area to consider solar as a viable option to reduce electricity costs and switch to clean energy. Yellow Door Energy is honored to contribute to DEWA’s Shams Dubai Program and the UAE Energy Strategy 2050.”

United Foods has selected Yellow Door Energy to be responsible for investing in, designing, building, commissioning, operating, and maintaining the solar plant for the duration of the solar agreement.

The selection came after careful consideration of experience and footprint in the region, and comes in line with United Foods’ quality guidelines and goals to reduce energy costs, while maintaining focus on their core business and enjoying the benefits of clean energy.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Construction News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Five problems facing the broadcast industry, expert
    AirBridgeCargo completes 840-tonne lift in aid of vaccine manufacturing
      New compact radar level instruments defy buildup to deliver reliable measurement
        Deiptii Taurannii explains the Feng Shui and Vastu powers of her favourite design objects
          TIME Hotels bags CSR Label Award for sixth year in a row

            More related galleries

            Pictures: The Bobcat L23 and L28 small articulated loaders
              Awards 2020 shortlist: Interior Design of the Year - Residential
                CID Awards 2020 shortlist: Interior Designer of the Year
                  Pictures: Rosenbauer presents fire service vehicle on a fully electrically powered series chassis
                    CID Awards 2020 shortlist: Interior Design of the Year - Public Sector