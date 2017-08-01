VIDEO: Duqm Refinery nears completion, marks 70.5% progress

Oman's Duqm Refinery project has recorded 70.5% overall progress as of September 2020.

The project progress so far includes 326,484m3 of concrete poured; 2,034 civil piles driven; 39,311 tonnes of structural steel usage; installation of a 122,767m pipe, and 51,167.9 tonnes of tanks installed.

In addition, the project has recorded 71.8 million manhours with a total of 21,613 manpower at site.

The progress as of September 2020 marks a developmental progress from the March 2020 numbers which included 2,92,591m3 of concrete poured; 2,034 civil piles driven; 22,455.5 tonnes of structural steel usage; installation of a 95,843m pipe, and 35,579.7 tonnes of tanks used.

In March 2020, the project had achieved a total of 43 million safe manhours with 21,206 manpower on-site.