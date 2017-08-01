ADDED bans sale of bagged cement without certification

Construction
News
Published: 21 October 2020 - 11 a.m.
Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) has issued a circular banning building materials' outlets in the capital from selling bagged cement with no federal or local quality certifications issued by the Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology (ESMA) and the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (QCC).

ADDED will issue a circular in this regard, which will be implemented in coordination with its strategic partners, to ensure that locally produced building materials meet the existing quality standards in line with the department’s efforts to protect consumer rights and combat commercial fraud.

The ban will take effect starting from the circular’s date of issuance, with building materials outlets being granted six months to abide by the new requirement.

Further, as per the circular, ADDED will inspect the concerned establishments to ensure their full compliance.

The department has issued a warning that non-compliance to the prescribed rules and regulations will result in fines, legal accountability and administrative sanctions.


