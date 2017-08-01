ADM inspects 255 sites inside, outside Abu Dhabi island

Published: 21 October 2020 - 10:24 a.m.

Abu Dhabi Municipality (ADM) has carried out an inspection campaign on construction projects inside and outside Abu Dhabi island, with the aim of ensuring that consultants and contractors apply the approved environment, health, and safety (EHS) plan.

In addition, the campaign was aimed at inspecting environmental, health and safety requirements at sites as well as ensuring the safety of neighboring buildings and construction waste.

The campaign carried out by ADM covered a visit to 255 construction sites, sensitization of 215 contractors and consultants, and a warning to 35 others regarding compliance with the requirements of the environment, health and safety. It was also noted that five construction sites were in violation of set rules and regulations.

Through the campaign, ADM reiterated focus on safety of neighbouring buildings and community members.

Recently, as part of another awareness campaign, ADM inspected tower cranes that covered a total of 160 construction sites in the capital.

As a result of the inspections, ADM stated that contractors and consultants in 42 construction sites were alerted about the need to adhere to the safety standards and six violations by contractors and consultants who were not committed to the requirements of the environment, health and safety were recorded.


