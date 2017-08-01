Bahrain's Aegis Medical to build 750m2 face mask producing plant

Bahrain’s National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA) has issued a license for the first factory to produce medical face masks in the kingdom, as part of its efforts to enhance medical investments aimed at combatting the COVID-19 pandemic.



The license, approving Aegis Medical, as licensed manufacturers of medical N95 and PLY3 medical face masks in the kingdom was received by Ziyad Janahi, the representative of the company and was handed over by NHRA’s CEO, Mariam Adhbi Al-Jalahma.



Spanning 750m2, the plant will manufacture medical face masks by using innovative technologies, with a monthly production capacity of about two million N95 medical face masks, and nearly three million surgical 3 PLY masks.

The medical face masks will be manufactured according to the European and American safety and efficiency standards.



Deputy chairman of the Board of Directors of Aegis Medical, Dawood Al-Hmood, said that the project was supported by the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, which exempted the tax for medical products.



Meanwhile, NHRA’s safety adviser, Nada Al Sayegh, said that the NHRA will ensure the registration of the factory across the GCC countries, which will further enable the factory to supply the medical face masks within the GCC market.