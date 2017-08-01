Bobcat enters small articulated loader market

Published: 21 October 2020 - 9 p.m.
By: PMV Staff

Bobcat is entering the small articulated loader (SAL) market with two models, the L23 and L28, designed and built in North Dakota, USA.

With the new Bobcat SALs, the traditional attributes of high performance in a compact size, agility and versatility are now complemented by a light touch on the ground and increased lift capacity for lower weight machines. All of this is provided in comfortable, easy-to-drive vehicles that are also easily transported by trailer.

Bobcat SALs achieve minimal ground disturbance with their use of an articulated joint, which enables the rear tyres to match the front tyre path when turning. In addition, the turf-safe mode limits wheel slippage. This makes Bobcat SALs suitable for landscaping, light construction, agriculture and maintenance projects where space is tight and lower ground contact is needed.

John Chattaway, loaders product manager, Bobcat, said: “The high lift capacity offered by Bobcat SALs compared to their machine weight is ideal for lift and carry operations in compact areas. The extendable boom on the L28 further simplifies the placement of loads which is also enhanced by the all-round visibility. Counterweight options allow our SALs to be customized to give users the capacity they need for a particular application.”

Bucket capacityTipping loadOperating weightEngine powerMax. travel speed
Bobcat L230.2 – 0.4 m31.3 t1.7 t18 kW (25 hp)13 km/h
Bocat L280.3 – 0.5 m31.4 t1.9 t18 kW (25 hp)13 km/h

Bobcat will be providing more detailed specifications of the SAL range at the commercial launch date, which is planned for early 2021.


