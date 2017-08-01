Expo 2020's Saudi Pavilion launches online recruitment portal

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has launched an electronic recruitment portal that caters to a variety of fields including customer service, crowd management, hospitality and protocol, health and safety, as well as tour guides.

The job opportunities will open avenues for people to join the ranks of the pavilion team in Dubai during the World Expo, and the employment period will extend throughout the duration of Expo 2020 Dubai, from 1 October, 2021, to 31 March, 2022.

The head of General Operations at the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, Khawla Al-Saadoun, emphasised the importance of attracting creative young men and women to distinguished jobs in the kingdom’s pavilion.

Al-Saadoun said: “We are pleased to launch an electronic recruitment portal, which will provide talented individuals of both genders an exceptional opportunity to enhance their capabilities, practical skills, and open new horizons for acquiring global experiences that advance their career path.

“in light of the world flocking to participate in this exceptional event, we are keen to provide a unique experience for visitors to our pavilion, and provide an active, multi-cultural environment.”

Those interested in being recruited to work at the KSA Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai can visit the official website or applying via the pavilion LinkedIn page.

Earlier this month, the KSA Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai launched an internship programme for young Saudi nationals, giving them a chance to serve as the brand ambassadors and represent the nation at the region’s first-ever World Expo.