Facilities Management Virtual Conference 2020 to discuss the rise of robots in FM

The second panel at the Facilities Management Virtual Conference 2020, with the main theme as Technology in FM, will talk about the rise of robots in the FM industry.

The second panel, which is scheduled to begin at 3:45 pm GST on 26 October 2020, will have expert panellists debating on how the use of robots can change the way traditional FM works. In addition, there will be discussions around some of the innovative robots that can be implemented in FM and the obstacles facing FM firms in using more robots. These and many more talking points around robotics and automation will be debated at the event.

The moderator for the event is Sara Momtaz, who is a recognised industry expert in the Facilities & Workplace Management, Property Management & Real Estate and Asset Management field. Renowned and qualified as a Fellow “FIWFM” member of the IWFM UAE Chapter and MEFMA Strategic Committee, Momtaz held senior executive positions with Khidmah (subsidiary of Aldar), QBG Facilities Management Group, Abu Dhabi National Hotels Compass (a joint venture Abu Dhabi National Hotels & Compass Group), Damac Holding and the Al Fara’a Group.

In the second panel, Momtaz will be joined by Andrea Deutschbein, director FM - soft services, Emaar Malls Group, Javeria Aijaz, director ICT, Farnek, and Tarek Nizameddin, senior executive director - commercial, Ejadah.

Deutschbein has more than 22 years of broad and diversified corporate FM strategic planning and implementing, technical, and operational experience in FM. She is specialist in managing major SFM operations such as the Bahnreinigung Karlsruhe with more than 900 railway stations in Baden Wuertemberg Germany and the largest shopping mall, The Dubai Mall.

Aijaz is an accomplished IT specialist with a strong software development history on mobile solutions, as a technical architect and pioneer in Farnek's smart FM solutions. She is also a promoter for IoT as she helps in finding creative solutions for Farnek.

Nizameddin is a senior asset management professional and entrepreneur with over 23 years of experience in senior positions within global corporations in both the public and private sectors. Nizameddin is leading Ejadah’s commercial division and is also overseeing the operations and service delivery of soft services, and manages Ejadah’s Abu Dhabi portfolio, in addition to leading the sustainability and energy management department.

The Facilities Management Virtual Conference 2020 aims to be the go-to place for the FM fraternity to share notes and ideas that will help and serve the FM community to establish better operational practices.

