ITC completes infra project with 157km fibre optics network in Al Ain

Published: 21 October 2020 - 10:15 a.m.
The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi has completed the supply, installment, and operations of the intelligent transport systems in Al Ain City, as part of its continuous effort to adapt innovative solutions to facilitate traffic flow.

According to ITC, the project utilises modern technologies in developing the transport infrastructure that is integrated and sustainable, offers high-quality services to the public, supports local development, and improves the quality of life in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The project included establishing a ground extension infrastructure and implementing a 157km-long fibre optics network and a 95km ground duct including all junctions and vital roads in Al Ain.

Additionally, the project also updated and developed the centralised traffic signal management network by implementing developed centralised adaptive system and servers with high-storage capacity and high-speed data processing. These were later connected to all the current 81 junctions.

Furthermore, 25 new traffic signalised intersections that are being constructed were also linked to the system.

Around 1,400 vehicle detection sensors that can identify the traffic intensity were also implemented to enable the centralised traffic management to manage the traffic efficiently and accurately.

ITC also carried out several smart projects including installing 87 CCTV cameras to monitor most of the junctions and main roads in Al Ain City and later linking them to screens in the Traffic Management Centre.

Additionally, 14 Variable Message Signs (VMS) were also implemented to display notifications for drivers and road users in case of traffic congestion, accidents, or adverse weather conditions.

Five electronic traffic count stations for traffic studies were also established along with linking 14 monitoring stations to enhance the safety of the public and maintain the bridges and tunnels in the city.

ITC explained that the utilisation of innovative technologies to monitor the traffic in Al Ain City will improve the efficiency of the traffic system and enhance road safety, in addition to reducing traffic bottlenecks.

The project, through its infrastructure, will transform the cities in Abu Dhabi into smart cities through several smart services in the transport sector.
