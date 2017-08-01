KSA's NWC completes Phase 1 of $83.5m Riyadh water project

Saudi Arabia’s National Water Company, represented in the central sector, has completed the implementation of Phase 1 of the $83.5m (SAR313m) Riyadh water project, which is part of a strategic plan to ensure the continuity of water services, and boost operational efficiency in the city of Riyadh

The project included linking the reservoirs located in the south with other reservoirs in the west through main water lines approximately 31km in length.

These water lines and reservoirs will serve the neighbourhoods of Al-Shifa, Al-Marwa, Shubra, Al-Suwaidi, Al-Badi’a, Al-Araya, Laban, and Al-Hada, with the aim of supporting and improving operational efficiency, as well as achieving sustainable water security.

The National Water Company will continue implementing its water and environmental projects that it has previously set within its strategic plans to achieve its development goals in the infrastructure system.

The firm is proceeding with the implementation of numerous projects in Riyadh’s neighbourhoods, according to the approved schedules and timelines for the completion of its projects, while ensuring the highest quality standards in the implementation of its projects.

The National Water Company has also conducted a field study on the current water situation in all cities of the kingdom, with the aim of identifying the gap between the current and targeted water goals. Based on the study, the firm intends to prepare projects to bridge the gap and achieve its targets.