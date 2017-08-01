RTA, Dubai Police ensure safe cycling, scooter tracks

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Police have ramped up their joint efforts in operating the E-scooter and enacting legislation and laws to boost the safety of users on cycling tracks.

To accelerate their efforts, a coordinative meeting was held between Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, HE Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer and Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, HE Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa, Dubai Media Office reported.

The meeting reviewed RTA’s plans to build more cycling tracks. The two parties also discussed the Trucks Rest Stops project undertaken by RTA with the private sector and other projects relating to improving the quality of life in the city.

The delegation of the Dubai Police GHQ reviewed RTA’s plan for constructing cycling tracks in implementation of the vision of Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to improve the quality of life of the city, enhance the happiness of residents, and assist the migration to sustainable transport.

RTA's plans are in line with making Dubai a bicycle-friendly city, as per Dubai Crown Prince, Chairman of the Executive Council, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's vision as well as the Dubai Vision 2021 of transforming the city into the favourite and safest destination for business, living and visiting.

So far, cycling tracks constructed in Dubai extend 425km and the plan is to extend them further to 647km by 2025. Through constructing cycling tracks RTA aims to facilitate the link of Dubai’s hotspots with various public transit means.

In addition, the two parties reviewed the trial-run of the E-Scooter, an individual means of transport that is increasingly being used worldwide as a solution to the first and last-mile challenge.

RTA plans to operate the e-scooter at five zones in Dubai early next week, namely the Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard; Dubai Internet City; 2nd of December Street; Al-Rigga; and Jumeirah Lake Towers.

These zones have been selected according to specific criteria such as the population density, private developments, availability of public transport services, integrated infrastructure, and high traffic safety records.

Lastly, the meeting discussed the movement of trucks which make more than 145 thousand trips lifting about three million tonnes of cargo around Dubai every day. Both parties also discussed the projected traffic of trucks in future.

RTA reviewed the Integrated Trucks Rest Stop at Dubailand, nearby the Emirates Road, constructed in partnership with the private sector. It is the first integrated trucks rest stop that meets the basic daily needs of heavy vehicles in Dubai.

Construction works have exceeded 60% in the Trucks Rest Stop project which spans an area of 5 hectares and provides 100 parking slots for trucks and several other facilities and services for both trucks and drivers including a specialist heavy vehicle testing centre.

RTA constructed 18 temporary truck rest areas on the right-of-way with a total capacity of 538 parking slots. These rest areas spread all over Dubai’s key roads to provide a safe and convenient parking area for trucks during the movement ban.