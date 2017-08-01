Saudi's KAEC inks deal on financing solutions for construction projects

Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) has inked a memorandum of understanding with the Project Support Fund initiative of the kingdom’s Ministry of Finance, and the Economic Cities and Special Zones Authority (ECZA) in order to stimulate development and raise the attractiveness of investment in King Abdullah Economic City.

The chief executive officer of the KAEC, Ahmed Ibrahim Linjawi, confirmed that the three parties will work to strengthen joint cooperation to invest in development projects in three main sectors, including the education sector in the form of the construction of universities, colleges, schools, and educational complexes; the health care sector in the form of the construction of hospitals and specialised centres; as well as the real estate sector in the form of the construction of major projects.

Linjawi said: “According to the agreement, the city will work to attract qualified investors to participate in the qualitative projects in the development sectors and fall under the main and sub-sectors supported by the fund in accordance with its financing policies, in addition to providing an attractive investment environment to attract various capital investments.”

The secretary-general of the ECZA, Muhannad bin Abdul Mohsen Hilal, indicated that this agreement is in line with the strategy of the National Transformation Programme to promote the attraction of qualitative investments in cooperation with the Projects Support Fund.

In addition, the authority is keen to activate strategic partnerships with relevant government agencies, by providing licenses to investors in various activities through the Integrated Government Services Centre to enhance the ease of doing business.

The authority also aims to be the link between investors and the fund to achieve the objectives stipulated in this agreement, and to contribute effectively to achieving the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, according to the state-run Saudi Press Agency.