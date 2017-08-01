Sheikh Mohamed issues directive to build mosque after Indonesian President

HH Sheikh Mohamed also issued directions to rename Al Ma’arid Street, one of the capital’s key roads, in honour of the President, UAE's state-run news agency, Wam reported.

The directives have been issued on the back of the Indonesian President’s close ties with the UAE and his efforts in strengthening the relationship between the two countries in many areas, including economy, commerce and development.

Member of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, inaugurated recently the President Joko Widodo Street.

The newly named President Joko Widodo Street is located in the heart of Abu Dhabi’s central business district.

Main landmarks of the street include Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) and headquarters of prominent companies, businesses, and government entities. The street is located in Diplomatic Area, which hosts many foreign embassies in Abu Dhabi.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Falah Mohammed Al Ahbabi, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; Husin Bagis, Ambassador of Indonesia to UAE; Dr. Mohammed Matar Al Kaabi, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Mohamed Rashed Ahmed Al Hameli, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Shehab Ahmed Al Fahim, Assistant Under-Secretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Ahmed Al Hai Al Hameli, Director of the East Asia and Pacific Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Major General Maktoum Ali Al Sharifi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Police; and Saif Bader Al Qubaisi, Director-General of the Municipality of Abu Dhabi City.

In an official visit to Abu Dhabi in early 2020, President Widodo and HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed attended the signing of 16 agreements and MoUs between various entities and institutions in the UAE and Indonesia, to enhance mutual cooperation in various areas, including education, health, energy, ports, environment, and Islamic affairs and endowments.